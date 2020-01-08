Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. 149,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

