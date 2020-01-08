Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 7,356 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after acquiring an additional 386,299 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,463,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 72,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 228,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

