Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 74,768 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,768 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for 0.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,263,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 161,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,218. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.