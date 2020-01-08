Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Upgraded at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.77.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,949. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.34 and a 1-year high of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.42. The company has a market cap of $886.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.26.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

