FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,343 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after buying an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after buying an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,377,000 after buying an additional 1,073,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after buying an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,431,000 after buying an additional 114,865 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

