FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

