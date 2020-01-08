FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6,213.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.70 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day moving average is $177.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

