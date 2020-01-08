FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 26,456 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 671,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 389,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3837 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.