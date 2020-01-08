FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 2,909 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

