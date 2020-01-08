FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $194.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

