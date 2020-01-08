FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 31,760.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 291,587 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 740,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 71,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.7161 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

