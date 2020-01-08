FTB Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $56.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

