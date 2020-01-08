FTB Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 557,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $121.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

