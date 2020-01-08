FTB Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.