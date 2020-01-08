FTB Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,699,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,743 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $90.49 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.