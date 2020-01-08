FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

MTUM opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

