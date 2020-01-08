FTB Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18,337.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

