FTB Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

