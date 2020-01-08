FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 10,660 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875,488 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,803,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after buying an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

