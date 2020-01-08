FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $178.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.