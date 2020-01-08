FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

