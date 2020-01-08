FujiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $198,019.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,019.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,974.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.01755613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.14 or 0.03000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00568733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00724753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00063432 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012535 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,484,861,413 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

