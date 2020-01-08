Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.39 target price on the stock.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

