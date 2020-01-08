FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Cap of $491,133.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 66.8% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Token Store. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $491,133.00 and $378.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Allbit, IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, COSS, Cobinhood and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

