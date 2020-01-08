FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 118.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.81.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

