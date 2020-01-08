FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,421,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

