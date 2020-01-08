FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of RBA opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,510,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 64,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,541,000 after acquiring an additional 248,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

