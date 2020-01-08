FY2023 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $8.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.02.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

