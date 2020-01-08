G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

