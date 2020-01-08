Galactrum (ORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $14,073.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00048927 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00648370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00207732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005152 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00075956 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,802,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,984 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.