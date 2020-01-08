Game.com Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox and HADAX. Game.com has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Game.com has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

