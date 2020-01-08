GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. GameStop reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,009 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $365.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.