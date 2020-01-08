Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.3% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,976,738 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

