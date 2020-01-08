Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.43% of Gentex worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 142,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.