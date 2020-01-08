GeoCoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $611,434.00 and $212.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00562605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000845 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00075956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009474 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

