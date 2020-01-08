George Kurtz Sells 2,344 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. 7,511,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,519,102. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,696,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,481,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.