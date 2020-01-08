GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $23,432.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

