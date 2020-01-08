Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 145.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,804,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

