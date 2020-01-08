GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 5.9% This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $44,256.00 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,323.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.01723227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.02 or 0.02902847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00573488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00697463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010821 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00383402 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,985,318 coins and its circulating supply is 7,985,308 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

