GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

GLNCY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.92.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

