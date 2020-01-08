Global Investors Fundamental Buys 5,681 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,640. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

