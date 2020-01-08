Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,055 shares during the quarter. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF comprises about 14.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 92.46% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $187,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,259,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 183,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AUSF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1465 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

