Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Holdings Lessened by Billeaud Capital Management Inc.

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $39.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

