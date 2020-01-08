GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 35.6% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $306,074.00 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,158.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.01722816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.02932826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00560359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00693909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012372 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,781,478 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

