Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $2,473,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.