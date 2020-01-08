Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $189,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

