Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLUU. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 4,019,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,261. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $921.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,027,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

