Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GOG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

GOG stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,116 ($27.83). The company had a trading volume of 52,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,092.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The company has a market cap of $912.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,489 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37).

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total value of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

