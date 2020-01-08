GoByte (GBX) Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $215,663.00 and $10,558.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000116 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,657,688 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

