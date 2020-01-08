GoldCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,067.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. GoldCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $12,067.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00573488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

